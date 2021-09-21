American Century Companies Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

