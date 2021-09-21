American Century Companies Inc. Invests $547,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

