Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

