AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $960,860. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

