Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 15,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,780. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.