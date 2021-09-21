Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 15,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,780. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

