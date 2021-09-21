Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,044. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

