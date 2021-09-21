Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.09 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

