Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

GMBL opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

