Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of GFL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 1,589,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

