Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

PRGS stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.