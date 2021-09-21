Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,966. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

