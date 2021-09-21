Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $46,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,886. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

