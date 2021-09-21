Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 337.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

