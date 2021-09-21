Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $339.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the lowest is $333.04 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 406,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,011. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

