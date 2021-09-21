Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.