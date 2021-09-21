Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.67. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

