Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $342.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.05 million and the lowest is $339.46 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,201. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

