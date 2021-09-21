Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.