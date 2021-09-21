Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

