Analysts Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.63 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.