Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $36.33

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Certara alerts:

In other Certara news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,978,604.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,626,751 shares of company stock valued at $616,925,575. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 11.1% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Certara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.