Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $8.65

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 100,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

