Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $5.13

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

