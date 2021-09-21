Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,195.71

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,527.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.39. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $945.00 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.