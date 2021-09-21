Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT at $36.67

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NFYEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NFYEF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

