Analyzing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.90 $45.05 billion $1.64 17.81 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.47 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 81.85% 43.43% 10.81% Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

