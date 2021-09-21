Analyzing Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 20.44 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -2.75 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -1.73

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -442.40% -82.58% -40.89% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.02% -40.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 238.02%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

