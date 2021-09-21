Analyzing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.66 -$35.45 million $0.03 863.67

TAAT Global Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

