Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

