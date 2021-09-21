Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Apollo Medical worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

