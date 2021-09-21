Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 46.7% in August

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

AMEH stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

