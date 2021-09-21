Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 134,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

