Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

