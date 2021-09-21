Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 1,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 907,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth $29,888,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

