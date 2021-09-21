Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

