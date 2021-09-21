Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

