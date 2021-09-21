ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lifted by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

