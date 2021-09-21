ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.20 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00167420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00107614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.44 or 0.06725553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.54 or 0.98909900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.01 or 0.00740864 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.