Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.00 ($7.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.55 and its 200 day moving average is €6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

