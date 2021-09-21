Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $23.91. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 8,976 shares trading hands.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

