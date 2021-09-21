Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,053,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

