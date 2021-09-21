Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of AROW opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $530.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

