Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

NYSE:AJG opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

