Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $1.82 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

