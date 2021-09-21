Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 134,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,212,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

