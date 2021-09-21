Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €18.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

