AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,559 ($111.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,399.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,999.14. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.