AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.