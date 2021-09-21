Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,994 over the last ninety days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

