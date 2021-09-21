Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

